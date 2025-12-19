Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Marathon Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters found a fire on the first floor.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group