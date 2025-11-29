Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:27 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lytton Place on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Crews are working to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and everyone was able to evacuate the house, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

