Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Dayton Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported at a house near E Parkwood Drive and Newport Avenue after 1 p.m.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

