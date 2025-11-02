Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Dayton Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire was reported at a house near E Parkwood Drive and Newport Avenue after 1 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 21-year-old man killed in stabbing near Ohio State University
- Student injured in reported shooting on University of Dayton campus
- Cincinnati Bengals legend dead at 80
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group