Firefighters respond to house fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Fairborn early Saturday morning.

Around 5:18 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Graceland Drive on reports of a house fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated the house was fully engulfed in flames.

