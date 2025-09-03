Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery Co. neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire in a Montgomery County neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Clayton firefighters were dispatched around 1:10 a.m. to the 5100 block of Seville Drive on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that everyone got out of the house.

We are working to learn the estimated amount of damage and what caused the fire.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

