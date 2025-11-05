Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

Fire Truck Lights
By WHIO Staff

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

Englewood firefighters were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. to the 200 block of West Wenger Road on a reported structure fire, according to Englewood dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the fire was in the attic.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Englewood Fire Department to learn the estimated cost of damages and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

