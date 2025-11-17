Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County

Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

UNION — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of San Bernardino Trail in Union on reports of a house fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to an Englewood Police and Fire Dispatcher.

This is a developing story.

