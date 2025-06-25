Firefighters respond to house fire in Oakwood neighborhood

FILE PHOTO Firefighters respond to house fire in Oakwood neighborhood (Elliott - stock.adobe.com, File)
By WHIO Staff

OAKWOOD — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in a local neighborhood on Wednesday.

Oakwood firefighters and police officers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the 200 block of Lookout Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to Oakwood dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a basement was on fire.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

