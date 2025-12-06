Firefighters respond to house fire in Shelby County

SHLEBY COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Shelby County early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 17300 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center on reports of a house fire, according to a Shelby County Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 2 critical after trench collapse
- Man in custody after hours-long police presence in Clark County neighborhood
- More than 70 dead vultures found on fields at Ohio school
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the dispatcher.
Crews are working to put out the fire.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group