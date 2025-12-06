Firefighters respond to house fire in Shelby County

SHLEBY COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Shelby County early Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 17300 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center on reports of a house fire, according to a Shelby County Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the dispatcher.

Crews are working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

