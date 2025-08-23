Firefighters respond to house fire in Xenia neighborhood

Fire truck Firefighters respond to house fire in Xenia neighborhood (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a local neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Xenia firefighters were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Colorado Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to a dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information was available.

News Center 7 is working to determine if anyone was hurt and to estimate the amount of damage.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!