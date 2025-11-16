Firefighters respond to mulch fire at Moraine business

Multiple firefighters responded to a mulch fire at a Moraine business.
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — Multiple firefighters responded to a mulch fire at a Moraine business.

Moraine firefighters were dispatched at around 2:40 p.m. to Champion Mulch at 3400 Dryden Road on reports of a mulch fire, according to a city dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that multiple agencies are at the scene.

Storm Center 7 meteorologist Nick Dunn said smoke could be seen from the area.

He is heading to the scene.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

