Firefighters respond to mulch fire at Moraine business

MORAINE — Multiple firefighters responded to a mulch fire at a Moraine business.
Moraine firefighters were dispatched at around 2:40 p.m. to Champion Mulch at 3400 Dryden Road on reports of a mulch fire, according to a city dispatcher.
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that multiple agencies are at the scene.
Storm Center 7 meteorologist Nick Dunn said smoke could be seen from the area.
He is heading to the scene.
News Center 7 will update this developing story.
