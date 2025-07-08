Firefighters respond to rekindling of previous structure fire in Shelby County

Firefighters respond to rekindling of previous structure fire in Shelby County (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — Firefighters responded to a rekindling of a previous structure fire in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of North Miami Ave in Sidney on reports of a structure fire that had rekindled.

The structure had previously caught fire on Sunday evening, according to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

A Sidney Police Dispatcher confirmed that the fire had rekindled.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

