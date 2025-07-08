Firefighters respond to rekindling of previous structure fire in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Firefighters responded to a rekindling of a previous structure fire in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of North Miami Ave in Sidney on reports of a structure fire that had rekindled.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Second FBI, law enforcement presence reported in Dayton
- Former ‘16 and Pregnant’ star accused of giving man drugs that caused ‘toxic overdose’
- ‘Extensive vandalism’ closes bathrooms at Miami County park
The structure had previously caught fire on Sunday evening, according to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
A Sidney Police Dispatcher confirmed that the fire had rekindled.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group