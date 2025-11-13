Firefighters respond to reported apartment fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Thursday.
Dayton police and fire were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive on reports of a structure, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that the fire was on the second floor.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
