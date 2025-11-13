Firefighters respond to reported apartment fire in Dayton neighborhood

Fire Truck Lights
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and fire were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive on reports of a structure, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the fire was on the second floor.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!