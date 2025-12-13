Firefighters respond to reported barn fire in Mercer County

Fire Truck (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

MERCER COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a reported barn fire in Mercer County early Saturday morning.

Just before 6:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Dicke Road on reports of a barn fire.

A Mercer County dispatcher confirmed that crews are on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

