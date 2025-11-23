Firefighters on scene of reported fire at Fairborn apartment complex

GREENE COUNTY — Several fire crews are on scene of a reported fire at a Fairborn apartment building on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 200 block of N Huron Court around noon, a Fairborn police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see extensive damage to at least one apartment unit.

Several hose lines are surrounding and going into this unit.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

N Huron Court Fire (Paige Blauvelt/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group