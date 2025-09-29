Firefighters respond to reported gas leak in Darke County neighborhood

Emergency response Authorities are investigating a plane crash that claimed two lives in Chino, California, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Elliott - stock.adobe.com, File)
By WHIO Staff

UNION CITY, OHIO — Several firefighters responded to a reported gas leak in a Darke County neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Union City firefighters were dispatched just before 7:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Birch Court on reports of a gas leak, according to a Darke County dispatcher supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!