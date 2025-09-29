Firefighters respond to reported gas leak in Darke County neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that claimed two lives in Chino, California, on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

UNION CITY, OHIO — Several firefighters responded to a reported gas leak in a Darke County neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Union City firefighters were dispatched just before 7:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Birch Court on reports of a gas leak, according to a Darke County dispatcher supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group