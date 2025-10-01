Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a reported house fire in a local neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 1:23 a.m. to a home on Light Street between Troy and Valley Streets on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the back of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that a Dayton Officer on patrol saw the house on fire and called it in.

We are working to learn the extent of damage to the home and if anyone was hurt.

News Center 7 will update this story.

