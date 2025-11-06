Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Dayton early Thursday.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 3:02 a.m. to Xenia Avenue and Nassau Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that firefighters found “heavy fire conditions” at a two-story home.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that the firefighters found a fire on the front right side of the house.

No other information is currently available.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

