Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 3200 block of Wayne Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton firefighters and an AES crew working in the area.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group