Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in Montgomery County late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported in the area of Bricker Avenue and West Third Street around 10:45 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor couldn’t provide additional information.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that the flames have been extinguished.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

