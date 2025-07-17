UPDATE: Fire causes $25K in damages to Montgomery County home

ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE @ 5:50 a.m.

A home sustained damage after an early morning fire in Montgomery County on Thursday.

Englewood firefighters responded around 2:10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Northcreek Drive on reports of a house fire, according to Fire Chief Anthony Terrance.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke from the garage.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and all occupants got out of the home.

Medics treated one resident for smoke inhalation at the scene, but made no transports, Chief Terrance told News Center 7.

Fire damages are estimated at $25,000.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

