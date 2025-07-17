UPDATE: Fire causes $25K in damages to Montgomery County home

Fire Truck Lights
By WHIO Staff

ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE @ 5:50 a.m.

A home sustained damage after an early morning fire in Montgomery County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Englewood firefighters responded around 2:10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Northcreek Drive on reports of a house fire, according to Fire Chief Anthony Terrance.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke from the garage.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and all occupants got out of the home.

Medics treated one resident for smoke inhalation at the scene, but made no transports, Chief Terrance told News Center 7.

Fire damages are estimated at $25,000.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!