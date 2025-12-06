Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Trotwood neighborhood

Fire truck A fire engine can be seen in this undated photo. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Trotwood neighborhood on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Trotwood firefighters were dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to the 4800 block of Gardendale Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated that light black smoke was showing from the back of the home.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the estimated cost of damages and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!