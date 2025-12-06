Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Trotwood neighborhood on Saturday.
Trotwood firefighters were dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to the 4800 block of Gardendale Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that light black smoke was showing from the back of the home.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the estimated cost of damages and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
