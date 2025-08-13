Firefighters respond to reported mobile home fire in Clark County

Fire Truck Stock Photo
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a reported mobile home fire in Clark County on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 12200 block of Manning Place on reports of a mobile home fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Clark County Dispatcher confirmed that units were on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency Scanner traffic indicated heavy flames and smoke were visible.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!