Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in a local neighborhood late Sunday night.
Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 10:50 p.m. to East Fifth Street and Drummer Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that “heavy fire” was showing from a “two-story dwelling.”
Several firefighters are at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
