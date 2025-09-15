Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Monday morning.
Around 12:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of East Fifth Street and Harbine Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
