Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Monday morning.

Around 12:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of East Fifth Street and Harbine Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

