Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:08 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Ave and Klepinger Road on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that Harrison Township fire crews are on scene.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group