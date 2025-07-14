Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Harrison Township

Salem Ave Structure Fire Harrison Twp (Spencer Neuman)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

Around 2:08 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Ave and Klepinger Road on reports of a structure fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that Harrison Township fire crews are on scene.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

