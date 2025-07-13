Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Harrison Township

Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Harrison Township (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Harrison Township Saturday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a structure fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the scene.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that there was heavy smoke showing in a two-story apartment building.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.

