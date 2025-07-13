Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Harrison Township Saturday night.
Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a structure fire.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the scene.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that there was heavy smoke showing in a two-story apartment building.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.
