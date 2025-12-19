Firefighters respond to reported two-alarm fire in Darke County

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that claimed two lives in Chino, California, on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

DARKE COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Darke County early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and Versailles firefighters were dispatched after midnight to the 9500 block of Studer Road on a reported structure fire, according to Darke County dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers also confirmed to News Center 7 that this was a two-alarm fire.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group