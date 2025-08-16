Firefighters respond to reported water rescue in Miami County

LUDLOW FALLS — Several firefighters responded to a reported water rescue in Miami County on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Multiple agencies were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to Ludlow Falls on reports of a water rescue, according to Miami County dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police searching for woman accused of stealing goods from Kroger
- Officer hospitalized after crashing cruiser in Montgomery County
- Deputies looking for man accused of stealing slushie machine from Costco
No other information was available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group