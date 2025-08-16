Firefighters respond to reported water rescue in Miami County

Emergency response Firefighters responded to reported water rescue in Miami County (Elliott - stock.adobe.com, File)
By WHIO Staff

LUDLOW FALLS — Several firefighters responded to a reported water rescue in Miami County on Saturday.

Multiple agencies were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to Ludlow Falls on reports of a water rescue, according to Miami County dispatchers.

No other information was available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this developing story.

