Family displaced after porch fire in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon that left a family displaced.

The call came in around 2:40 p.m. near the 20 block of Grecian Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke, according to Ralph Bowman, Trotwood Fire Department’s Public Information Officer.

The back porch sustained heavy damage from the fire, said Bowman.

The home, including the attic, sustained heavy smoke damage, along with water damage in parts of the house.

All family members were able to make it out of the house safely, but the family has been displaced, said Bowman.

The Trotwood Fire Marshall is investigating.

