Firefighters respond to reports of house fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Dayton on Sunday.

The fire was reported along Hochwalt Avenue near S Paul Laurence Dunbar Street around 11:20 a.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

