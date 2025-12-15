Firefighters respond to residential fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Darke County early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:38 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 140 block of Woodens Road on reports of a structure fire in Darke County, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Several school districts closed, delayed due to cold, icy conditions
- Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says
- Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Kettering
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Crews are on scene working to put the fire out.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group