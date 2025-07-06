Firefighters respond to residential fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 2:22 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Valley Street on reports of a residential structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found a “fully involved” two-story wood frame structure, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.
Everyone was able to get out of the structure, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The fire appears to be under control at this time, according to the sergeant.
This is a developing story.
