Firefighters respond to residential fire in Dayton

Dayton Fire Department Staff photo
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:22 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Valley Street on reports of a residential structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a “fully involved” two-story wood frame structure, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

Everyone was able to get out of the structure, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire appears to be under control at this time, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!