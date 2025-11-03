Firefighters respond to RV fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Greene County early Monday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old U.S. Route 35 on reports of a RV fire, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the dispatcher.

This is a developing story.

