Firefighters respond to RV fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Greene County early Monday morning.
Shortly after 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old U.S. Route 35 on reports of a RV fire, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported, according to the dispatcher.
This is a developing story.
