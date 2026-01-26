Firefighters respond to structure fire in Clayton

CLAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Clayton early Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 7800 block of North Main Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

