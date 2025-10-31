Firefighters respond to structure fire in Darke County

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Darke County (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Darke County early Friday morning.

Around 2:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 9700 block of Banks Road on reports of a structure fire, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

