Firefighters respond to structure fire in Greene County

Fire Truck (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Greene County on Thursday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Blackfoot Trail and North Lakeshore Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was heavy smoke and flames visible.

This is a developing story.

