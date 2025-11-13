Firefighters respond to structure fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Greene County on Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 8:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Blackfoot Trail and North Lakeshore Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 25-year-old man accused of seriously injuring another man during bar fight in custody
- Area vet urging pet owners to stay alert amid rising pet illness reports
- Longest government shutdown over; local businesses still being impacted
Additional details were not immediately available.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was heavy smoke and flames visible.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group