Firefighters respond to structure fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Preble County late Friday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 11:36 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 0 block of North Main Street in West Alexandria on reports of a structure fire, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police find third body connected to apparent murder-suicide
- What we know about apparent murder-suicide investigation in Miami Valley
- Police, Ohio BCI agents respond to Greene County neighborhood
Additional details were not immediately available.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was heavy smoke visible in the area.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group