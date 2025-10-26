Firefighters respond to structure fire in Preble County

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Preble County late Friday night.

Around 11:36 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 0 block of North Main Street in West Alexandria on reports of a structure fire, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was heavy smoke visible in the area.

This is a developing story.

