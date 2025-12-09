Firefighters respond to structure fire in Riverside

Fire Truck (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Riverside early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to the 140 block of Ellington Road on reports of a structure fire, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that there was heavy fire visible in the back of the structure.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

