Firefighters respond to structure fire in Sidney

SIDNEY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Sidney early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Rauth Street in Sidney on reports of a structure fire, according to a Sidney Police and Fire Dispatcher.

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

