Firefighters respond to structure fire in Sidney

Fire Truck (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Sidney early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 5 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Rauth Street in Sidney on reports of a structure fire, according to a Sidney Police and Fire Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!