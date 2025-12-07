Firefighters respond to structure fire in Sidney

SIDNEY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Sidney early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 5 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Rauth Street in Sidney on reports of a structure fire, according to a Sidney Police and Fire Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UD announces unexpected death of graduate student
- Local man arrested for 6th OVI offense after troopers find mixed alcohol drink in car cup holder
- Man trapped under forklift at Ohio manufacturing facility
Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group