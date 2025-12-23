Firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the 0 block of Livingston Avenue on a reported house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher also confirmed to News Center 7 that this was a two-alarm fire.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters could see the fire from a mile away.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group