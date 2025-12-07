Firefighters respond to vacant, boarded-up structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant structure in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 6:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Xenia Ave and Pritz Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The structure was vacant and boarded up when crews arrived.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
