Firefighters respond to vacant, boarded-up structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant structure in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 6:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Xenia Ave and Pritz Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The structure was vacant and boarded up when crews arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

