Firefighters responded to reported apartment fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Saturday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 11:10 p.m. to the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a fire was reported at the apartment’s lower level.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damage.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

