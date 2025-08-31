Firefighters responded to reported apartment fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 11:10 p.m. to the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Juvenile dead after golf cart crash in Darke County
- Medics, deputies respond to reported crash at Montgomery/Preble Co. line
- Community comes together for high school’s annual biggest fundraiser
Initial scanner traffic indicated that a fire was reported at the apartment’s lower level.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damage.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group