Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

Fire Truck Lights
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was reported in the back of the house.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!