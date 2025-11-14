Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was reported in the back of the house.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

