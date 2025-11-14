Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Court docs reveal new information about ‘shootout’ at UD Halloween party; 4 arrests made
- Area man dies after suffering medical emergency while running marathon
- $50K scratch-off lottery ticket bought at Dayton food market
Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was reported in the back of the house.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group