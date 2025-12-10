Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Riverside Tuesday night, a Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 140 block of Ellington Road around 11:30 p.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Riverside fire crews responded to a house fire at the same location early Tuesday morning.

Riverside Fire Chief Mark Miller said the initial fire is being investigated as “suspicious” and is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Riverside police.

