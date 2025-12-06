Firefighters responding to barn fire in Greene County

Firefighters rescue people trapped on sky lift at the Montgomery Zoo

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a barn fire in Greene County Saturday morning, a Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 3000 block of Selma-Jamestown Road after 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more details.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group