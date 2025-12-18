Firefighters responding to reported barn fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to reports of a barn fire in Miami County late Wednesday night.
The fire was reported in the 7400 block of Marlin Road around 11:30 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
