1 dead after Miamisburg house fire

A man who was pulled out of a burning home has died from injuries he suffered during a house fire on Tuesday morning.

MIAMISBURG — One person died after being rescued from a house fire in Miamisburg on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Street around 8:46 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a woman met them and told them her husband was still inside.

Firefighters say they spotted smoke and flames, but knew they had a rescue mission, too.

“He was either going to be on the first floor or in the basement, that was the last time she saw him,” Miami Valley Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Barnett said.

Some firefighters connected hoses and worked to wipe out the flames and beat back the smoke. Others launched a search for the man inside, but they had more than visibility concerns slowing them down.

“Crews did find the victim,” Barnett said. “He was in the basement, with the hoarding-like conditions, it took us a little bit of time to get him up out of the basement.”

They were eventually able to get the man out of the home and got him to a medic. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, he was transported to a local hospital from the scene, but later died from his injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

