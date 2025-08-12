Firefighters on scene of reported structure fire in Greene County

Herr Road House Fire Greene Co (Spencer Neuman)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported structure fire in Greene County early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Herr Road on reports of a structure fire.

A Fairborn Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed that fire crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 Video from the scene shows several vehicles and a building that was damaged by the fire.

This is a developing story.

