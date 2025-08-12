Firefighters on scene of reported structure fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported structure fire in Greene County early Tuesday morning.
Around 5:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Herr Road on reports of a structure fire.
A Fairborn Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed that fire crews are on scene working to put out the fire.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 Video from the scene shows several vehicles and a building that was damaged by the fire.
This is a developing story.
