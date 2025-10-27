First round of high school football playoffs across region announced

No. 34 Terrance Walker, Jr. runs for a touchdown for Springfield High School on Oct. 24

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the first-round pairings and playoff qualifiers for the 2025 high school football playoffs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be 12 teams in each region, and the top four seeds will get a first-round bye.

All first-round games will be played on Friday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m., according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

The No. 5 seed will host the No. 12 seed, the No. 6 seed will host the No. 11 seed, the No. 7 seed will host the No. 10 seed, and the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed.

The higher-seeded team will serve as host through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

TRENDING STORIES:

These are the pairings in each region that include area high schools:

Division I, Region 2

No. 1 Middletown, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 8 vs No. 9

No. 2 Troy, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 7 vs No. 10

No. 4 Springboro, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

These games are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31:

No. 5 Springfield vs No. 12 Marysville (Springfield High School)

No. 6 Wayne vs Westland (Wayne High School in Huber Heights)

No. 9 Fairmont at No. 8 Lebanon (Lebanon High School in Lebanon)

Division II, Region 8

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 6 vs No. 11

No. 4 Xenia, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 5 vs No. 12

These games are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31:

No. 9 Piqua at No. 8 Withrow, Cincinnati

No. 10 Butler at No. 7 Harrison, Cincinnati

Division III, Region 12

No. 2 Tippecanoe, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 7 vs No. 10

No. 3 Badin, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 6 vs No. 11

These games are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31:

No. 6 Archbishop Alter vs No. 11 Bellbrook (Fairmont High School in Kettering)

Division IV, Region 16

No. 2 Valley View, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 7 vs No. 10

These games are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31:

No. 6 Brookville vs No. 11 Bishop Fenwick, (Brookville High School in Brookville)

Division V, Region 20

No. 2 Indian Lake, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 7 vs No. 10

No. 3 Miami East, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 6 vs No. 11

No. 4 Graham, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 5 vs No. 12

These games are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31:

No. 5 Carlisle vs No. 12 West Liberty-Salem (Carlisle High School in Carlisle)

No. 7 Preble Shawnee vs No. 10 Arcanum (Preble Shawnee High School in Camden)

No. 9 Greeneview at No. 8 North Union

Division VI, Region 24

No. 1 Tri-Village, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 8 vs No. 9

No. 2 Northeastern, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 7 vs No. 10

No. 3 Mechanicsburg, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 6 vs No. 11

These games are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31:

No. 5 Coldwater vs No. 12 Covington (Coldwater High School in Coldwater)

No. 10 Dayton Christian at No. 7 Rock Hill

Division VII, Region 28

No. 1 Marion Local, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 8 vs No. 9

No. 2 St. Henry, first round bye, hosts the winner of No. 7 vs No. 10

These games are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31:

No. 7 Ansonia vs No. 10 New Bremen (Ansonia High School in Ansonia)

No. 8 Lehman Catholic vs No. 9 Minster (Sidney High School in Sidney)

No. 11 Cedarville at No. 6 Notre Dame High School, Cincinnati

No. 12 Fort Recovery at No. 5 North College Hill, Cincinnati

The second round games are scheduled for Nov. 7.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group